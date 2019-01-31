



CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS) — Ryan Howard is still setting records after his playing days. The former Philadelphia Phillies slugger sold his 19,000-square-foot, beach-front mansion in Clearwater, Florida for a whopping $16.5 million.

It set the record for the highest-priced residential sale in the Tampa Bay area.

“With overÂ 200Â feet of Gulf frontage, the coastal oasis boasts a lazy river pool with waterfall, bridges, bar and grotto winding through its private grounds. Encompassing more than 19,000 square feet of interior living space, the one-of-a-kind home showcases a bowling alley, secure art room and Napa-inspired wine room. With custom ceilings and the finest finishes throughout, the residence offers eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four powder rooms. Walls of windows and multiple terraces provide stunning water views and magical nightly sunsets,” Premier Sotheby International Realty said in a statement about Howard’s mansion.

The mansion also includes a chef’s kitchen, fitness center, game room with bar, custom home theater, library, panic room and an eight-car garage.

Howard, the 2006 National League MVP, was part of the Phillies’ championship team in 2008. The Phillies will hold a retirement ceremony for Howard on Sunday, July 14, prior to the 1:05 p.m. game against the Washington Nationals.