PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One national baseball writer says the Bryce Harper free agency saga could drag to March. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale made the comment during an interview with SportsRadio 94WIP on Tuesday.

“Could drag on until March,” said Nightengale. “Phillies fans don’t wanna hear it, and White Sox fans, but yeah, it certainly could drag on until early to mid-March just because there’s no hurry.”

Social media was abuzz on Tuesday that Harper would sign with the Phillies, but that obviously didn’t happen.

Harper and Manny Machado are the two biggest stars on the market this offseason. Machado visited the Phillies in December, and team officials met with Harper in his hometown of Las Vegas earlier this month.

Nightengale believes the Phillies will land one of the superstars.

“I still think that Harper makes the most sense,” said Nightengale, adding that he believes there will be an opt-out clause after two or three years in any Harper deal.

Harper’s contract is expected to surpass the record $325 million deal Giancarlo Stanton signed with the Miami Marlins signed in 2014.