PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the talk of the town as the rumors swirl if superstar agent Bryce Harper will sign with the Philadelphia Phillies.

While we wait and see what the Phillies and Harper will do heading forward, those filling the seats are getting a little uneasy. The decision is weighing on fans.

“Yes, I’m tired of waiting,” said Len Webb, of Germantown.

Harper’s free agency choice has people chasing ghosts on social media, including his new gig as a Philadelphia police officer.

The rumors are true*: Bryce Harper* is coming to Philadelphia [police]*. It's a multi-year deal worth $51,245 per year to start, with a city option to increase annually. Please refer all questions regarding Manny Machado to @PhillyFireDept . (*not actually true.) pic.twitter.com/enXKtKLMft — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) January 29, 2019

“The city should be excited about getting Bryce Harper, but I’m not hearing directly about getting it from him,” said Jared Smith, the CEO of Victus.

Victus is the King of Prussia-based bat manufacturer that just so happens to make Harper’s bats. A picture recently posted on Reddit showed some custom-made, Phillies-colored bats with Harper’s name on them.

Coming up on @CBSPhilly we’re on #HarperWatch. We talk to @VictusSports on the custom bats they made for Harper and if they know something we don’t 🤔 — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) January 29, 2019

“We see the landscape, I think he’s coming here,” said Smith. “We just made a couple bats as a gift. Pictures were never meant to get out. Once the cat’s out of the box, you can’t really put it back in.”

While hundreds of millions of dollars await entry into Harper’s bank account, Phillies fans are eager for his signature on the dotted line.

“Continue the lineage: Howard, The Bull, Schmidt, let’s go baby! I’ll buy your first cheesesteak,” said Webb.

The potential contract is expected to shatter the record set by Giancarlo Stanton, when he signed a $325 million deal with the Miami Marlins.