PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are bringing a former MVP back into the fold. Jimmy Rollins is returning to the organization as a special adviser.

The Phillies announced Tuesday Rollins will be a spring training coach, meet with sponsors and suite holders and participate in fan engagement and community outreach, among his many duties.

“It goes without saying that Jimmy was a huge part of the team’s success during the five-year run of division titles and he is one of the greatest players to wear our uniform,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. “His acumen for both business and baseball makes this a natural fit. We are excited to have him back.”

The 2007 National League MVP played 15 of his 17 seasons in Philadelphia, where he became the franchise’s all-time leader in hits with 2,306, and, of course, was part of the 2008 World Series championship team.

The Phillies will hold a retirement ceremony for Rollins on Saturday, May 4, prior to the 7:05 p.m. game against the Washington Nationals.