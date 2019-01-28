Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Nick Foles is not just a Philadelphia obsession. The backup quarterback, turned Super Bowl MVP, has become the apple of the NFL’s eye – especially if you’re in Denver, Jacksonville, Miami or Oakland.

A radio talk show host in the Mile High city is reporting that, according to sources, it “sounds like” the Eagles will let Foles walk as a free agent.

According to sources, it sounds like #Eagles will let Nick Foles walk free and clear. Not enough space for tag and trade scenario. Will get 3rd compensatory for him. @1043TheFan – might influence #Broncos interest IMO — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) January 28, 2019

Cecil Lammey says the reasoning is because there is not enough cap space to franchise tag and trade him.

The Eagles have said that Carson Wentz will be the starting quarterback heading into 2019.

“Carson is the quarterback going forward and in Nick’s case, we would love to have everybody back throughout the roster, but it’s not about one guy and we’re going to do what’s best for the team,” said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

The Eagles must decide by mid-February if they want to exercise a $20 million option to keep Foles for 2019. But Foles could decline it and pay back $2 million to become a free agent. Philadelphia could put a franchise tag on Foles, though $23-25 million is a hefty price for a backup.

Howie Roseman, the executive vice president of football operations, says while Wentz is the starter the organization would “love to keep” Foles.

