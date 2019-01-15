Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s official: Carson Wentz will be the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles heading into 2019. During Tuesday’s end-of-season press conference, Doug Pederson announced that Wentz will be the starter going forward. Now the team must decide what to do with Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

“Carson is the quarterback going forward and in Nick’s case, we would love to have everybody back throughout the roster, but it’s not about one guy and we’re going to do what’s best for the team,” said Pederson.

The Eagles must decide by mid-February if they want to exercise a $20 million option to keep Foles for 2019. But Foles could decline it and pay back $2 million to become a free agent. Philadelphia could put a franchise tag on Foles, though $23-25 million is a hefty price for a backup.

“The starter thing, leading a team, impacting a locker room, that’s why we play the game,” Foles said Monday. “Everything is open. I love this city. I love this locker room. It’s special. We’ll see.”

Wentz missed the first two games of the 2018 as he was recovering from a torn ACL and missed the last five games of the season, including two playoff games against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, with a stress fracture to his back.

After Wentz went down, Foles went 3-0 down the stretch and helped lead the Eagles back to the playoffs.

“It’s super frustrating,” Wentz said about his injuries. “I still have zero games of postseason football under my belt. I realize I have a lot to prove in that regard. I’m confident I will get the chance to do that.”

Despite not being able to finish the past two seasons, Howie Roseman, the executive vice president of football operations, says he has complete confidence in Wentz staying healthy.

“We have a lot of confidence in Carson and his ability to be our quarterback, and hopefully be a 19-game starter,” said Roseman, adding that the organization would still “love to keep” Foles.

The Eagles finished 9-7 on the season and were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

