Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies will be celebrating the careers next season of three of the greatest players in franchise history: Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley and Ryan Howard.

Rollins will begin the retirement ceremony festivities on Saturday, May 4, when the Phillies face the Washington Nationals for a 7:05 p.m. game. Rollins, a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner, captured the National League MVP award in 2007, which kicked off the team’s five straight NL East division titles. He also is the all-time hits leader in franchise history with 2,306.

Phillies Great Roy Halladay Headlines 2019 Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot

Next comes Utley, who will be honored on Friday, June 21, when the Phillies play the Miami Marlins at 7:05 p.m. Utley, who played 13 years with the Phillies, was selected to six All-Star games and won four Silver Slugger Awards. Utley also holds the Phillies all-time records among second basemen for games played at 1,453 and nearly every offensive category, including 226 home runs, 1,580 hits and 883 RBI.

Howard will round out the tributes on Sunday, July 14, when the Phillies take on the Nationals at 1:05 p.m. Howard, a three-time All-Star and 2006 NL MVP, is the club’s single-season home run leader when he cranked out 58 bombs in 2006. Howard ranks second in Phillies history in home runs with 382 and RBI with 1,194, trailing only Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt in both categories.

All three were also part of the 2008 World Series champion team.

The team created a six-game Phillies Legends Ticket Pack as fans can secure tickets to all three retirement ceremony games and also choose three additional games. Click here for more info.

Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler Loses Home In Deadly California Wildfires

The Phillies will also hold a 10-year reunion for the 2009 National League champions, which will take place during alumni weekend from Aug. 2-4.