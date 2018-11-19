Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Baseball Hall of Fame announced its 2019 ballot Monday. Phillies great Roy Halladay headlined the list of newcomers. His candidacy comes just over a year after the pitcher’s tragic death in a 2017 plane crash.

Halladay spent his final four seasons with the Phillies, tossing a perfect game in 2010, then following that up with a no-hitter in his first every postseason game. He was a two-time All Star with the Phillies, capped with a Cy Young award in 2010.

Halladay was one of the most dominant pitchers in recent baseball history and seems to be a lock to be enshrined at some point, with a case to be made for a first-ballot induction. Halladay needs 75 percent of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voters’ support to be accepted.

Overall, Halladay was a 16-year veteran, a two-time Cy Young winner and nine-time All Star with a stellar 3.38 career ERA. He retired in 2013.

On Nov. 7 of last year, Halladay died when the plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. An autopsy revealed traces of morphine and amphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.

Other notable newcomers include all-time saves leader Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte and Todd Helton.