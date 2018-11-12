Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler lost his home in the devastating California wildfires.

The Phillies confirmed to CBS3 on Monday that Kapler’s home in Malibu was destroyed from the fast-moving wildfire. The Phillies said Kapler and his family are fine and that “their thoughts are with those who aren’t as fortunate as they are.”

Kapler tweeted about the fires over the weekend.

“Many have lost everything in these fires, and even basic needs are going to be hard to meet,” the Phillies manager tweeted on Saturday.

The fires have killed 31 people statewide — including 29 in the Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise– and nearly 230 people are unaccounted for.

Eight-thousand firefighters are battling flames across California that have scorched more than 325 square miles as dry brush and gusty Santa Ana winds fuel the flames.

Firefighters are also battling the Woolsey Fire near Malibu in Southern California. It spread to more than 90,000 acres overnight.

Crews are attacking that fire from both the ground and the air.

Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency and says California is requesting aid from the Trump administration.