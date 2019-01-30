Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles fired head coach Chip Kelly in 2015. He spent nearly three seasons in Philadelphia and made a lot of enemies along the way.

On Wednesday, Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson talked about their time playing for Kelly.

“I’m battling Nick Foles for a starting position,” Vick recalled on Bleacher Report’s Simms & Lefkoe podcast. “Now, I’ve been a starter for 12 years of my career, now I’m in a battle, which I’m clearly winning — nothing against Nick, nothing but respect for him, we love him to death.”

Vick edged out Foles to start the 2013 season for the Eagles, but lost his job to Foles after suffering an injury in Week 5.

“I’m sitting in my hyperbaric chamber with tears coming out of my eyes, crying because I did everything I could for Chip Kelly,” Vick continued.

Foles went on to toss 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions — one of the best seasons by a quarterback in NFL history.

“I showed him the leadership, the play on the field speaks for itself, galvanized the team when we had a tough time with what happened with Riley Cooper, and I’m like, ‘It’s still not enough,'” Vick said.

Vick signed with the Jets in 2014, while DeSean Jackson was cut by Kelly following the season.