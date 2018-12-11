Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 81-year-old veteran who was robbed in broad daylight in West Oak Lane is now talking about the disturbing attack. Jim Gaddy says he was just making his usual trip to the gas station to purchase lottery tickets when someone crept up behind him.

“About four or five steps out the door, I was attacked from the rear and knocked down,” said Gaddy.

The strong-arm robbery was caught on camera at the Shell Gas Station in West Oak Lane. Gaddy had just walked out after purchasing his lottery tickets last Thursday around 4 p.m., when police say the suspect reached into Gaddy’s pockets.

The suspect ran off with Gaddy’s lotto tickets, plus $70.

“Some of the guys from the car wash joined in with me to get him, but he got away,” said Gaddy.

That same day, Gaddy learned of a tragedy in his family. He says his grandson, Terrance Gaddy, died in a triple homicide on Saul Street in the Frankford section of Philadelphia last Thursday night.

He did not want to comment on that incident on camera, but Gaddy hopes for an end to the city’s violence.

Community members who saw surveillance video of the gas station robbery say they are surprised to see something like this happen here, especially in broad daylight.

“It’s downright disgusting and inhumane. It’s a shame,” said Pamela, who works near the North Broad Street gas station where the robbery happened.

While police look for the suspect, Gaddy expressed gratitude to the good Samaritans who helped him after the robbery.

“There is always somebody who wants to do some good,” said Gaddy.