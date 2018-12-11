Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) – Police in South Jersey are investigating an apparent assault following a dispute over a parking space at the Deptford Mall last week.

It happened on Friday around 8:10 p.m. in the mall’s parking lot near Modell’s Sporting Goods.

Police say they spoke with three women at the scene who stated they were assaulted in the parking lot by two men and two women.

“The victims advised that a verbal dispute over a parking space escalated into a physical assault; at which time, two of the females sustained injuries,” police said in a release.

Authorities say the suspects fled in a white colored Pontiac with New Jersey plates after the assault.

Police say the injured women initially refused medical treatment at the scene but later responded the Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-845-6300, ext. 1337.

A spokesperson with the Deptford Mall declined to comment to CBS Philly regarding the assault.