PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed an elderly man outside a gas station in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia. Police say the incident happened at the Shell Gas Station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street last Thursday around 4 p.m.

Police say the suspect hit the 81-year-old man from behind after he left the gas station, threw him to the ground, and stole the victim’s lottery tickets and $70 in cash.

The suspect then fled north on Broad Street on foot.

The elderly man sustained minor injuries to his left knee.

Good Samaritans at the nearby car wash saw what happened and tried to help the victim. Several men tried to run after the suspect to prevent him from getting away.

“It’s just compassion for people. You don’t want to see people out there taking advantage of it,” said Roy Dixon.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 50 years old, between 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, with a medium build, light brown complexion, and mustache. He was wearing a black knit cap, a dark green jacket with a tan or fur inner collar, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information about this incident, call police at 215-686-3353/3354.