Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a drug deal gone bad led to a triple homicide in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Thursday night. Three men were killed in the shooting on the 5100 block of Saul Street.

Two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including a 13-year-old boy who called police after his father was shot.

Police identified the victims as 30-year-old Juan Rodriguez, 31-year-old Chris Young and 31-year-old Terrance Gaddy.

Police say Young went to the home to try to rob the drug deal.

“Found near him was a quantity of powdered cocaine and United States currency. We believe a drug deal was set up and Mr. Young went there to commit a robbery,” said Philadelphia Police Homicide Capt. Jack Ryan during a press conference on Friday.

When officers arrived on the scene Thursday night, they found a man was on the sidewalk bleeding out from a gunshot wound. He was armed with two guns but did comply with police.

Inside the home, police found two men dead from gunshot wounds. The third victim was taken to the hospital where he later died Friday morning.

“It certainly appears there was a gunfight,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said Thursday.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.