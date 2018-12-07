Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men were killed after a shooting on Thursday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5100 block of Saul Street.

Police tell CBS3 that when officers arrived on the scene they found a man was on the sidewalk bleeding out from a gunshot wound. He was armed with two guns but did comply with police.

Inside the home, police found a man in his 20s, and a man in his 40s both dead from gunshot wounds. The third victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he later died Friday morning.

Commissioner Richard Ross said, “It certainly appears there was a gunfight.”

Officers say a 13-year-old boy called police after his father was shot.

“The son he was able to escape the home prior to police arrival. He was inside and he heard all of this go down,” Ross said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.