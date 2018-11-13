Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Several people were reportedly injured after a car crashed into a Social Security office in Egg Harbor Township.

The crash happened at the building at 1350 Doughty Road, around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police, fire and multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

Officials say preliminary information is that there are between 20 to 24 injured.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.