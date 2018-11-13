Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Amazon will not be choosing Philadelphia as the site for their next headquarters.

New York City and Arlington, Virginia will be the homes to Amazon’s split second headquarters, the company announced Tuesday.

Philadelphia was among a list of 20 finalists for potential locations for HQ2.

The city pitched two sites in October – the Philadelphia Navy Yard and University City.

Mayor Jim Kenney addressed Amazon’s decision Tuesday.

“While Philadelphia was not ultimately chosen for Amazon’s HQ2, I thank Amazon for its consideration and am honored that we were among the top contenders,” Kenney said. “I also recognize the value of this competitive process, which has benefited our city in many ways. It put Philadelphia in the national (and international) spotlight – increasing our visibility to other companies and showing our viability for other large-scale projects. It also required key stakeholders from various sectors to come together like never before and unite around a shared message and strategy for our city. I am hopeful that we will continue to harness the energy found throughout this process and apply it to future business attraction, retention, and expansion efforts in Philadelphia.”

The tech giant estimates the creation of some 50,000 jobs.