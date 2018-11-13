Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (CBS) — A naked — and dabbing — man has been spotted peeping into people’s houses in Hillsborough.

Now the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has released photos of the man, hoping the public can assist.

On Sept. 14 at approximately 10 p.m., the man was caught on surveillance video lurking around a family’s home on Triangle Road, wearing only a black wig, black sneakers and a black cloth covering his face.

Police were again called on Nov. 1 at approximately 7 p.m., when a woman found a light-skinned man peering into her windows. The suspect was again caught on surveillance video wearing a wig, shoes and a bandanna to cover his face.

“It’s going to be tough to creep around naked in 40-degree weather,” Brian Sauers told CBS2 New York.

Two other incidents of peering and lewdness were reported in July — one where a suspect in a white sweatshirt and dark pants exposed himself to a woman. Police are investigating whether the two incidents are related.

Police released the man’s photo to the public Monday, hoping to catch the suspect before things escalate.

“One thing leads to another, leads to another, you know, when he runs out of adrenaline doing one thing, he’ll be going for something else,” Sauers believes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hillsborough Police Department at (908) 369-4323.