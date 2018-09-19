Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fired Philadelphia police officer charged in the shooting death of a suspect was denied bail during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Ryan Pownall is accused of killing 30-year-old David Jones during a traffic stop in June 2017.

Cinnaminson Fire Lieutenant Helps Deliver Baby While On Vacation

The hearing was the first one since the now former officer was charged in the shooting death of Jones. At 9 a.m., Jones’ family and friends walked into the city’s Criminal Justice Center.

A wave of supporters for Pownall walked in shortly behind them.

Pownall was charged two weeks ago after a year-long investigation. His attorney was hoping to get the officer bail, but a judge denied it.

Jones’ family found some comfort in the outcome of today’s ruling.

“The family has been praying for justice, and, right now, justice is beginning to start to show,” said Donna Clement-Jackson, Jones’ godmother.

Philadelphia Police Searching For 17-Year-Old Boy Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl In Somerton

Despite today’s outcome for the former officer accused of murder, his lawyer remains optimistic.

“We are confident that at the end of this process, when a fair-minded court has the opportunity to review the evidence, not steered in one way or the other, that Ryan Pownall will be exonerated and he will have the opportunity to return back to being a Philadelphia police officer,” said attorney Fortunato Perri.

Pownall’s next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.