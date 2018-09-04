Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Philadelphia Police officer Ryan Pownall is facing homicide charges in connection to a deadly confrontation with 30-year-old David Jones back in June of 2017.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner made the announcement Tuesday morning during a press conference.

On June 8, 2017 Pownall stopped Jones for illegally riding a dirt bike near the 4200 block of Whitaker Avenue. A struggle ensued as the officer felt a gun in Jones’ waistband, then Jones reportedly resisted and started running. Pownall’s gun jammed during his first attempt to fire, a shot that was reasonable, police say, but surveillance video shows the second round hit Jones from 10 feet away; the third hit him in the back from 35 feet away.

This was not the first time Pownall had shot a civilian. In 2010, he shot a man who was also running away at the time, according to the Department.

Pownall, a 12-year-veteran of the force, was suspended and later dismissed.