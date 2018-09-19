Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) – An off-duty Cinnaminson Fire Department lieutenant jumped right into action when he realized a woman was about to give birth.

Cinnaminson Fire Lt. Philip Drangula was on vacation with his family at the Baker’s Acres Camp Ground in Little Egg Harbor, when he was notified a pregnant woman was not feeling well.

Drangula and a sheriff’s officer, who was also vacationing at the camp grounds, prepared for the delivery while waiting for EMS to arrive.

Officials say the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck. Luckily, they all worked together to remove the cord and got the baby breathing.

“Emergency services workers are never off duty. They are always prepared to jump into action whenever and wherever an emergency occurs. The actions of Lieutenant Drangula and the Sheriff’s Officer over the Labor Day weekend prove that and they are all to be commended,” sad Cinnaminson Fire Chief William Kramer Jr.

Fire officials say the baby and mother are doing well.