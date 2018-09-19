Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a 17-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl in the Somerton section of the city.

Police say the sexual assault happened on the 13000 block of Cardella Place on Sept. 6 around noon.

According to police, the suspect approached the 13-year-old victim from behind, placed his hand over her mouth, and told her, “If you scream, I’ll kill you.” Police say the suspect then took the victim to a fenced-in yard where he sexually assaulted her.

He then fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a 17-year-old black male, 6 feet tall, weighing between 155 to 165 pounds, with a slim build, crooked nose and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with orange writing on the front, and gray sweatpants.

Police say call 911 immediately if you see the suspect.