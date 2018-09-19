Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An Oxford man has been arrested in the murder of a young father in Chester County.

Fired Philadelphia Cop Charged In Shooting Death Of Suspect During Traffic Stop Denied Bail

District Attorney Tom Hogan says 30-year-old Hakeem Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday in the death of 31-year-old Samuel Algarin.

Algarin’s body was found on the side of the road in West Fallowfield Township last Thursday with a single gunshot to the chest.

Investigators say video showed Smith driving Algarin’s car just minutes after the murder. They also say Smith’s palm and fingerprints were found on evidence at the scene.

Philadelphia Police Searching For 17-Year-Old Boy Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl In Somerton

Hogan called the act a “senseless and cold-blooded killing.”