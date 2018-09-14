Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A father was found dead in Chester County and now authorities are asking the public for help tracking down his killer.

Police say they discovered the body of 31-year-old Samuel Algarin on Limestone Road in West Fallowfield Township on Thursday night.

He was last seen alive spending time with his children in the area.

Officials say his car is also missing.

It is a GMC Terrain with a Pennsylvania license plate that reads JPG5878.

Police are looking for the SUV and anyone who had recent contact with Algarin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.