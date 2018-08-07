Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is expected to have surgery on Tuesday following a deadly shootout in Germantown as the stepdaughter of the man who was killed in that shooting is demanding answers.

SWAT officers tried forcing their way into a home on the 4800 block of Knox Street on Monday morning as they were looking for a suspect related to a gun charge.

Inside the home, 59-year-old Ricardo Giddings reportedly thought he was being robbed. He fired through his door, hitting Officer Jaison Potts in the face.

Potts’ partner returned fire and killed Giddings.

“The simplest way to put this is this is an all-out absolute tragedy all the way around,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

“We just want answers. We want to figure out what went wrong here. My dad is dead and my mom is in the hospital fighting for her life,” said Laquisha Johnson, Giddings’ stepdaughter.

Giddings’ wife, Joann Giddings, was also hit in the gunfire and is in stable condition.

Police were looking for the couple’s 20-year-old grandson, who has since turned himself in.

He faces charges related to weapons violations.