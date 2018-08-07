  • CBS 3On Air

File photo of a prison cell. (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

MERCER, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Six staff members at a state prison in Pennsylvania were sickened by a suspicious substance, officials say.

The workers were searching a cell and packing inmate property around 2 p.m. Monday at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer when they either came into contact with the substance or someone who had contact with the substance.

All six were treated at a hospital. Five of the staffers were released later Monday, but the sixth required the administration of the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone.

State police and corrections officials are investigating the incident.

