HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) – American Girl will be opening its first outlet store in central Pennsylvania this weekend.

The 2,200-square-foot shop will open this Saturday at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey.

A grand opening event will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the event, girls in attendance will receive a free gift while supplies last and guests will be able to enter for a chance to win an American Girl doll and book.

The outlet will carry a rotating assortment of excess and discontinued dolls, accessories, and clothing from various American Girl brands.

The store will be the first American Girl in the state.