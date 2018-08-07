Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Disney wants to add a touch of magic to your child’s bedtime routine!

They’ve launched the “Sleep Shop Hotline” in an effort to help improve the bedtime battle.

For a limited-time, you’ll be able to call the toll-free number – 1-877-7-MICKEY – to hear a special bedtime message from your favorite Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy.

Mickey will tell you about his bedtime routine with Pluto and Minnie, Daisy Duck will tell you about their day, while Donald Duck wishes you a goodnight and Goofy tells you about his fun day with Mickey.

The hotline is available throughout the U.S. and Canada until Aug. 31.