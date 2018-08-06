Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer who was supposed to begin his vacation on Monday was shot in the face while serving a search warrant in the Germantown section of the city. Officer Jaison Potts came under fire around 6 a.m. on the 4800 block of Knox Street while serving the warrant.

Two other people were also shot, including the man accused of shooting Potts. Police say the man who shot the officer was not the one who they were serving with a search warrant. They had a warrant out for a 28-year-old for weapons violations.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s command staff has been huddling outside Temple University Hospital’s emergency room as they’ve been monitoring word on the condition of the SWAT officer.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the 49-year-old Potts, a 20-year veteran of the force, suffered a suffered a broken jaw and may have artery damage along with other injuries.

“We know that he sustained some very serious injuries. He’s in critical condition right now. We know that, at minimum, he’s got a broken jaw. We also know that, right now, doctors are taking him into specialists to see if some of his arteries have been damaged,” said Ross.

Potts is married with three children. He was supposed to begin his vacation later today.

Potts was on call in the 4800 block of Knox Street to serve a warrant and that’s when police say officers came into contact with an armed man.

“They got inside and immediately came under fire,” said Ross.

Officers returned fire and police say the shooter was hit and is in extremely critical condition at Einstein.

Mayor Jim Kenney came to Temple Hospital to pass along his well wishes to Potts’ family.

“I want to thank our officers for putting themselves out there on the line everyday and our prayers are with them,” said Kenney.

Investigators say a woman in her 60s was also struck in the gunfire exchange. She is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

“Life is cheap to some people. All he had to do was open the door, let the officers in, they weren’t looking for you,” said Kenney.

CBS3 has learned that Potts is deeply sedated and has a long road ahead of him, but officials are cautiously optimistic he will survive his injuries.

The man police were serving a search warrant to remains at large.