LOWER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police troopers apprehended an alleged bank robbery suspect on Tuesday.

The arrest happened just after 11 a.m. on I-76 near the Art Museum.

Only one lane of traffic is getting by while the two left lanes are closed for the investigation.

Police say the suspect allegedly robbed the PNC Bank on Conshohocken State Road and Mill Creek Road in Lower Merion.

The investigation is ongoing.