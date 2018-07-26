Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The rain moved out in time for Thursday night’s free beach concert in Atlantic City. DJ trio Cheat Codes is now performing in place of Demi Lovato after she was hospitalized for a reported drug overdose.

Live Nation gives their well wishes to Lovato, but says the show must go on.

This is all happening after the 25-year-old singer was hospitalized earlier this week for an apparent drug overdose at her home in Los Angeles. A representative said that she is awake and recovering with her family.

Lovato has been publicly open about her struggles with substance abuse. Her recent song “Sober” is about a relapse after six years of sobriety where she apologized for letting down her family and fans.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Demi and her family, obviously. And at that point we said, you know what, the show should go on,” said Geoffrey Gordon, Live Nation’s regional president.

The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m.