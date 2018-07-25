Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Fans who had tickets to Demi Lovato’s Thursday concert will now be able to use those tickets for The Chainsmokers show on the beach on Sunday.

Lovato’s concert was canceled after she was hospitalized for a reported drug overdose on Tuesday.

Naval Academy Midshipman Accused Of Selling Drugs At Firefly Music Festival

Lovato’s representative said she was awake and recovering with her family. Live Nation says in a statement that “Demi’s Atlantic City appearance on July 26th has been canceled in light of (the) news.”

Tickets will still be valid at Thursday’s show, which was to also include singer-songwriter Lauv, who has a current hit with “I Like Me Better.” The Cheat Codes, an electronic music DJ trio, will also be performing on Thursday.

The shows are part of the Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series.

Kraft Heinz Recalls Taco Bell Cheese Dip Due To Botulism Risk

Refunds are also available at point of purchase.