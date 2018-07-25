Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 7,000 cases of their Taco Bell cheese dip because of risks of botulism contamination.

The contamination was caused by a bacteria known as Clostridium botulinum that can cause botulism. Botulism, a rare type of food poisoning, has the potential to lead to serious illness or even death.

“We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed,” Kraft Heinz said in a statement.

The voluntary recall involves 15-ounce cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip with “best used” dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018, to Jan. 23, 2019.

According to Kraft Heinz, there have been no reports of illness related to the product to date.

The product being recalled was distributed only to retailers in the U.S.

Symptoms of botulism include dizziness, double vision and difficulty breathing.