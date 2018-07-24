US singer Demi Lovato performs on stage during the Rock in Rio Lisboa music festival at Bela Vista Park in Lisbon, on June 24, 2018. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Singer Demi Lovato has been hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose, Entertainment Tonight reports. According to CBS News, Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed officers responded to a drug overdose at the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in Hollywood Hills, where the 25-year-old’s home is located.

TMZ reports first responders administered the opioid-reversing drug, Narcan, in an attempt to revive her from her apparent heroin overdose. People reports that Lovato is “stable” and that her overdose was not heroin-related.

Lovato has been public about her struggles with substance abuse in the past. CBS News reports that her recent song “Sober” is about a relapse after six years of sobriety where she apologizes for letting down her family and fans.

Lovato previously told CBS News that her single, “Tell Me You Love Me,” was about conquering her addiction.

“People think it’s a breakup song, but it’s actually kind of a breakup song with myself and my bad habits,” she said in February.

The singer is slated to headline a beach concert in Atlantic City on Thursday.

Live Nation, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, Atlantic City and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority are in talks to figure out what to do about Thursday’s concert.

A spokesperson for ROC Nation tells Eyewitness News they are aware of the incident that took place at her home and are waiting for a condition update.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.