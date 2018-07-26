Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) — After being closed nearly all week, both Hersheypark and Knoebels Amusement Resort will reopen Friday.

Both parks were closed multiple days this week as they were both inundated by floodwaters.

“We’re happy to share Hersheypark, the Boardwalk and ZooAmerica will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 27,” the park said in a tweet.

We're happy to share Hersheypark, the Boardwalk and ZooAmerica will reopen at 10 am on Friday, July 27.

More than 60 rides and attractions will be open for guests to enjoy.

Knoebels posted on Facebook that 90 percent of the park will open on time Friday.

Floodwaters have begun to recede in central Pennsylvania, leaving behind a film of mud and headaches for motorists trying navigate around dozens of roads closed to traffic.

Skies were clear after five days of downpours that brought up to a foot of rain in a swath of Pennsylvania from York County along the Maryland line to the Williamsport region in the north. Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday.

