Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protests turned violent as activists were taken into custody on the streets of Philadelphia on Tuesday as they were calling for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The protests are taking place in front of the ICE office on 8th and Cherry Streets in Center City.
Feds Seize More Than $1 Million Worth Of Fake Super Bowl Rings, Including Eagles
CBS3 video captures police and some activists clashing while officers were clearing an encampment outside the ICE building on Tuesday afternoon. CBS3’s Alicia Nieves reported the scene turned chaotic and aggressive.
An unknown number of protesters were arrested.
Protesters have been out since Monday afternoon. An organizer says they have donations of cold water and food coming in constantly because the goal is to be out here in front of ICE’s office indefinitely until certain demands are met.
On a national level, they are calling for an end to mass deportations and to abolish ICE. This is a new movement that has sprung up saying the agency has gone rogue and needs to be replaced. There is growing support in Congress for this and also growing criticism.
Secondly, protesters want to end family detentions and close a detention center in Berks County. They say what we are seeing at the border is also happening in our backyard and it needs to stop.
Coffee May Boost Chances For A Longer Life, Study Shows
Lastly, they are calling for the City of Philadelphia to have no cooperation policy with ICE.
“Despite Philadelphia’s reputation as a sanctuary city, it is the case that Philadelphia also has one of the most active ICE offices in the country. Part of the reason for that is that they are able to access the city’s residential data,” said protester Anlin Wang.
Police: Dog Dies After Left Outside During Extreme Heat Last Weekend
Protesters say they are going to be out here standing up for the treatment of undocumented immigrants until their demands are met.
Look what you’re party has become democrats. Advocates of criminals and violence.
#WalkAway
The unemployable chanting quit your job. Hilarious
Time to get out the water canons!
Water Cannons and German Shepherd dogs!
So let me get this straight….
A bunch of middle class white kids are out protesting ICE and for illegals while literally just 2 miles away in the Democrat slums sit black Citizens languishing in poverty, poor schools, bad water and violence?
Just toss a few bars of soap into the crowd and watch them run. Or tell them if they get arrested they will all be given work boots and a job.
They think they’re saying “Abolish ICE”. but everyone’s hearing “Trump 2020”.
If the comments recorded here represent the majority, or even close to the majority, the November elections are going to be a slaughter house for the DNC.
The purpose of this protest is keep wages low. The “Abolish ICE” movement was initiated by The US Chamber of Commerce.
brilliant theory! complete nonsense of course …. but brilliant nonetheless …
The left hate the police and now they hate ICE. You can wait a lifetime for the media demand democrats denounce the hate and violence since they’re the ones that called for it.
We need a huge blanket party for these idiots.
Keep protesting snowflakes! All you are doing is making President Trump stronger! MAGA!
It’s funny how all of these ‘activists’ look like they were bused in from a Soros training camp. I’ll never vote Democrat again. #walkaway
This is what happens when they have years of liberal propaganda pumped into the minds of children. Hopefully Betsy DeVos can save the next generation of children.
Growing support in Congress? Not even Bernie wants ICE gone.
The only “growing support in Congress” will be from the Democrats. How can they ever win another election without illegals voting?
Looks like a trustafarian convention.
Why are they all white liberal extremists… weird
Please charge them all with a felony, so they don’t end up voting.
Oh, the Left is angry? The Left simply has no idea how fed up WE are. Overrun schools, overrun emergency rooms, press 2 for English, roads overrun with drunk drivers, grocery checkout lines overrun with illegals with EBT cards…. What makes you Leftist think you are the only one with some demands? And as you are leeches, dependent on us, me thinks your ilk is not in a position to demand much of anything.
Growing support in congress? I don’t think so. The democrats are running from this.
actually, foolish Dems like Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand of New York, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California are all running TOWARDS abolishing ICE, and three of those four want to be our President in 2020 …
They should let those protesters sit in jail over the holiday!
They should let those protesters sit i jail over the holiday!
LOCK ‘EM UP!
This is YOUR mess CBS, NBC, CNN, et al. YOU created this garbage by being the propaganda arm for the violent left. It started bubbling during the Bush administration and has fully matured during Commie Barry’s reign. Makes the bubbleheaded media’s job easier.
MSM #1 problem in America, ainec.
#MAGA
Useful idiots.
Yep, abolish ICE, let some illegal criminals flourish in the city, and mug/rape/kill some of those ridiculous college students or activist that have no concept of what it takes to maintain a democratic country.
They want open borders, socialism, and and have no understanding of history where it was the cause of bloody wars and poverty for countries in the last few hundred years. Socialism works well until you run out of everyone else’s money.
The unhinged pro-crime crowd are at it again.
You can put the blame on the unhinged, evil and insane left like Mad Maxine Waters! STOP THE MADNESS, STOP THE HATE,
Arrest them and put them in jail! Thug protestors disrupting our country.
Let the combat begin.
Liberals are so evil. They cannot win elections, so they resort to violence.
That is one fight they will most definitely lose. These fringe LOSERS do not speak for nor represent the vast majority of America, despite what the Media is trying to tell you.