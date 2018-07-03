BREAKINGProtests Turn Violent As Demonstrators Arrested In Front Of Philadelphia ICE Building
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protests turned violent as activists were taken into custody on the streets of Philadelphia on Tuesday as they were calling for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The protests are taking place in front of the ICE office on 8th and Cherry Streets in Center City.

CBS3 video captures police and some activists clashing while officers were clearing an encampment outside the ICE building on Tuesday afternoon. CBS3’s Alicia Nieves reported the scene turned chaotic and aggressive.

An unknown number of protesters were arrested.

Protesters have been out since Monday afternoon. An organizer says they have donations of cold water and food coming in constantly because the goal is to be out here in front of ICE’s office indefinitely until certain demands are met.

On a national level, they are calling for an end to mass deportations and to abolish ICE. This is a new movement that has sprung up saying the agency has gone rogue and needs to be replaced. There is growing support in Congress for this and also growing criticism.

Secondly, protesters want to end family detentions and close a detention center in Berks County. They say what we are seeing at the border is also happening in our backyard and it needs to stop.

Lastly, they are calling for the City of Philadelphia to have no cooperation policy with ICE.

“Despite Philadelphia’s reputation as a sanctuary city, it is the case that Philadelphia also has one of the most active ICE offices in the country. Part of the reason for that is that they are able to access the city’s residential data,” said protester Anlin Wang.

Protesters say they are going to be out here standing up for the treatment of undocumented immigrants until their demands are met.

