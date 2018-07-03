HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many people braved the sweltering heat to camp outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Center City on Monday, in hopes of calling an end to the agency’s working relationship with the City of Philadelphia.

Standing with interlocked arms and pitching up tents, protesters demanded Mayor Jim Kenney bring an end to a contract that gives ICE access the city’s criminal-records database.

abolish ice rally night Hundreds Gather For Abolish ICE Rally In Philadelphia

Credit: (CBS3)

That contract ends Aug. 31, according to organizers of the “Abolish ICE” rally.

The protest stems from President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy, which separates parents from their children at the US-Mexico border.

The rally in Philadelphia was one of many taking place throughout the nation/.

