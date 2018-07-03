Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many people braved the sweltering heat to camp outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Center City on Monday, in hopes of calling an end to the agency’s working relationship with the City of Philadelphia.

Standing with interlocked arms and pitching up tents, protesters demanded Mayor Jim Kenney bring an end to a contract that gives ICE access the city’s criminal-records database.

That contract ends Aug. 31, according to organizers of the “Abolish ICE” rally.

The protest stems from President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy, which separates parents from their children at the US-Mexico border.

The rally in Philadelphia was one of many taking place throughout the nation/.