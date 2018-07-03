Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal officials seized more than $1 million worth of fake Super Bowl rings. Counterfeit Philadelphia Eagles rings were also seized in the bust.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment of 108 fake Super Bowl rings worth over $1 million on June 29.

“The rings represented many Super Bowl champions, including the Eagles,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Federal authorities say an express consignment parcel arrived on June 18 from Hong Kong manifested as alloy rings. Officers say they noted the poor craftsmanship of the rings and detained them to verify the authenticity with the National Football League, who later confirmed the rings were fake.

“Customs and Border Protection officers are like offensive linemen in that both are on the frontline and work hard to protect something important. CBP officers intercept counterfeit products at our nation’s Ports of Entry before they could harm U.S. consumers or businesses,” said Casey Durst, the director of field operations in Baltimore. “We will remain vigilant and we will continue to advance our detection capabilities in order to secure our homeland and keep our communities safe and our economy prosperous.”