BRICK, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Brick, New Jersey say a dog died after it was left outdoors for several hours in extreme heat this past weekend.

Brick Township Police say the dog, believed to be a Cane Corso, was found unconscious and in severe distress on the second floor fire escape of a residence on Northrup Drive on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday reached the triple digits in most parts of the Delaware Valley.

Police say the owner was not home at the time. The animal was taken to the Jersey Shore Veterinary Hospital, where it was treated throughout the night for life-threatening injuries. The dog’s condition deteriorated and she succumbed to her injuries early Tuesday morning.

The dog’s owner, 29-year-old Jonathan Correa, was charged with failing to provide necessary care to an animal/living creature, exposing an animal to adverse weather conditions, and failing to provide a shelter of the proper size and failing to obtain a dog license.