PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new developments in the case of a father who was gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter during an alleged carjacking in Spring Garden. Lawyers are working out a possible plea agreement.

At a hearing on Tuesday morning at the Criminal Justice Center, Michael Medway, a lawyer representing 21-year-old Maurice Roberts, said he’s confident neither defendant will face a trial in the fatal shooting and robbery of 38-year-old Gerard Grandzol last September.

Medway told the judge plea negotiations have been underway for his client as they’re working on how many years he should spend in prison.

“The District Attorney’s Office wouldn’t be so quick to negotiate with us, number one. And number two, given that my client is an adult, if he had been the shooter he could’ve been subject to the death penalty if the Commonwealth chose to make this a capital case,” said Medway.

Roberts’ younger brother, Marvin Roberts, the alleged shooter, was 16 at the time of the fatal shooting. A hearing has been scheduled for June to attempt to move his case to juvenile court. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office opposes that happening.

Police say Grandzol was shot and killed in front of his 2-year-old child in a botched robbery.

Grandzol was a beloved member of the Spring Garden and Fairmount communities.

The deadly encounter at 15th and Melon Streets was captured on surveillance cameras.