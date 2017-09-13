Funeral Being Held For Father Gunned Down During Attempted Carjacking In Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A funeral is being held for a Philadelphia community activist gunned down during an attempted carjacking while his 2-year-old daughter sat in the back seat.
The funeral Mass for 38-year-old Gerard Grandzol began 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
At Least 5 Dead In Florida Nursing Home Left With No A/C After Irma
Police believe 16-year-old Marvin Roberts shot Grandzol, while accompanied by his brother, 21-year-old Maurice Roberts. Both have been jailed on homicide charges and Marvin has been charged as an adult.
Police say that happened when the brothers accosted Grandzol outside his home Thursday night, took his wallet and demanded his car keys.
Afro Pick Sculpture Installed Near Controversial Philly Statue
Grandzol is also survived by his wife and another daughter who was born in July.
Online court records don’t list attorneys for the Roberts brothers.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)