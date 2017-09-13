At Least 5 Dead In Florida Nursing Home Left With No A/C After Irma

By Holly Yan and Michael Nedelman

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CNN) — At least five people have died at a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said during a press conference Wednesday morning.

A local news media reported that the home’s air-conditioning had been out since Hurricane Irma struck Sunday.

Sharief said she did not have any details about the causes of death, and that authorities are investigating.

Firefighters are helping evacuate about 100 people from the nursing home.

