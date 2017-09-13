Afro Pick Sculpture Installed Near Controversial Philly Statue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new sculpture is in place in Center City Philadelphia — just feet from the statue of former mayor Frank Rizzo.
The sculpture is of an Afro pick and was created by artist Hank Willis Thomas.
Dramatic Cell Phone Video Captures House Fire In Mayfair
It’s called “All Power To The People.”
The tines of the pick are driven into the surface of the plaza with a clenched fist at the other end.
Camden County Sprays For Mosquitoes Overnight
The afro pick stands eight feet tall and weighs nearly 800 pounds.
This is a temporary monument.
The artist says it’s meant to highlight ideas related to community, strength, perseverance, comradeship and resistance to oppression.