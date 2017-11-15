Preliminary Hearing Held For 2 Brothers Accused Of Gunning Down Man In Front Of Daughter During Attempted Carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two young men accused of killing a Spring Garden father during an attempted carjacking in September were in a Center City courtroom on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
Maurice Roberts, 21, and his 16-year-old brother Marvin Roberts are accused of killing 38-year-old Gerard Grandzol.
Police testified that the brothers only got $60 from the alleged crime.
Police also said on the stand that the brothers ended up confessing to the crime, saying they went with a gun looking for someone in the greater Center City area to rob and ended up finding Grandzol.
Police say the suspects took his wallet and demanded his car keys. Grandzol’s 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time.
Police say Marvin Roberts shot Grandzol in the head when he refused to hand the car keys over.
Grandzol served as executive director of Special Counsel, a legal recruiting firm, and spent many years serving community organizations such as the Spring Garden Civic Association, in an effort to make the city better and safer, according to family members.