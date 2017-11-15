Homeless Man Returns $10,000 Check He Found

BY TONY TERZI

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN) — Last Wednesday, a homeless man’s good deed may have turned his life around.

Elmer Alvarez, homeless for over a year, was walking northbound on Church Street, when he came across an envelope. Inside there was a check for $10,000 made out to Roberta Hoskie, who owns Outreach Realty Services.

Through the help of a friend, they did a Google search for Hoskie’s business, found a phone number and made a phone call to say that Alvarez had found this check. Hoskie then said she would go to the corner of Church and Chapel Streets to meet the man.

After a brief hug, Hoskie told Alvarez she was going to reward him by writing him a check. She then told him something he’d never expected. Hoskie was homeless at various points during her teens and she said she struggled for years.

Thanks to a suggestion on her Facebook page, Hoskie also invited Alvarez to attend her real estate school free of charge.

As they parted ways, both had tears in their eyes, but they knew that they would meet again.

