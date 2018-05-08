Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a suspect carrying an AK-47 who they say shot a 50-year-old man during an altercation in West Philadelphia on Saturday.

The shooting incident happened in the 300 block of South 54th Street shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect, who was carrying an AK-47, approached a man washing his car. Police say the suspect hit the man and tried pushed him inside his business during a struggle that ended with the suspect shooting the man in his right hip.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and light color pants.

If you see this suspect, police urge you to call 911 immediately.