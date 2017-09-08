Father Gunned Down While Protecting His Daughter From Attempted Carjackers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Philadelphia police say two suspects gunned down 38-year-old Gerard Grandzol outside of his Spring Garden home Thursday night in an attempted carjacking, as he tried to protect his two-year-old daughter who was riding in the backseat.

“They wanted the car; he wouldn’t give up the car. And they shot him for it,” said Homicide Captain John Ryan.

Ryan says the suspects, described as two black men in their late teens or early 20s wearing dark clothing, shot Grandzol twice in the face at point-blank range.

Residents of the close-knit 1500 block of Melon Street are reeling after the brutal murder. They say Grandzol was a devoted husband and proud father of two-year-old and six-week-old daughters.

“We’re going to miss him so dearly,” said neighbor Yee Wan, who described Grandzol as “always smiling.”

Wan says they jokingly referred to him as the mayor of the street.

Police: Man Gunned Down In Front Of 2 Year-Old Daughter In Philly

Grandzol served as executive director of Special Counsel, a legal recruiting firm, and spent many years serving community organizations such as the Spring Garden Civic Association, in an effort to make the city better and safer, according to family members.

“He was a fabulous person. He was the best husband, father, neighbor, friend that we could ever ask for,” Wan said. “We had a block party a few weeks ago and he was the man of the hour.”

Investigators say around 8 p.m. Thursday night, Grandzol had just returned from playing frisbee at Lemon Hill with his toddler and family dog.

As he parked the SUV, with the child still inside, the two men approached.

The suspects did take his wallet, then fired two shots that would ultimately take his life.

“There’s a great deal of people upstairs as we speak working on this job and we’re making every effort to bring these people to justice,” Ryan said.

Grandzol’s family sent Eyewitness News a statement that read:

“We are heartbroken to announce the tragic and senseless loss of our beloved father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin, and friend, Gerard Patrick Grandzol. Ger loved the city and devoted much of his time to community activism. He was often seen riding his bike from his home in Spring Garden to his office at Special Counsel, where he was a successful executive. Ger loved being a father to his two-year-old and six-week-old daughters and adored his wife of almost two years. His smile, sense of humor, and love of life touched all who knew him. We would like to thank the first responders who tried to save Ger and the officers of the Philadelphia Police Department who are thoroughly investigating this heinous crime. We implore anyone with information about what happened to call Philadelphia Police.”

Loved ones are also sharing their memories and photos on a Facebook page called “Remembering Gerard Grandzol.”

“He was the party of the block too. He just brought everyone to life,” Wan said. “It’s senseless. I’m losing words right now to even describe it.”

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video in the area. If you know anything, call police at 1-215-868-TIPS.