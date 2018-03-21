PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The region is bracing for the fourth major storm to hit in three weeks, another nor’easter that is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in some spots.

Residents are being urged to stay home Wednesday and stay off the roads if possible. The storm containing heavy snow and strong, gusty winds is expected to kick into high gear by early Wednesday afternoon and continue through early Thursday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the region as the nor’easter is expected to dump 6 to 12 inches of snow.

New Jersey offices were closed Wednesday, and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had declared a state of emergency. Officials also warned another round of power outages could occur.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is also expected.

In Pennsylvania, hundreds of schools across the state were closed Wednesday. Officials also warned another round of power outages could occur.

The jet stream, the upper level river of air that guides weather, is stuck in a plunging pattern that brings plenty of moisture from the south up the East Coast, said Brian Hurley, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

Four nor’easters in three weeks is highly unusual, but it happens when a pattern locks in. And that’s happened, Hurley said.

Officials are cautioning against unnecessary travel Wednesday afternoon and evening, when snow could be falling as much as 4 inches per hour.

This spring snowstorm could be a record breaker for the Delaware Valley, says meteorologist Lauren Casey.

