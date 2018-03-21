PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Transportation officials are preparing to resume to normal service as heavy snowfall exits the Delaware Valley on Wednesday night.

SEPTA

SEPTA says they are preparing to resume to normal weekday service on Thursday.

Officials say some delays are still possible as the region continues to deal with heavy snowfall through Thursday.

Bus: A number of routes are currently suspended or detoured. Conditions will likely remain fluid through the morning rush, and service impacts could differ by route. For details on changes to individual bus routes, please check the System Status section of SEPTA’s website at http://www.septa.org/realtime/status/system-status.shtml.

Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines: Trains have been running on weekday schedules throughout the day, and train service will continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, in place of Nite Owl Bus service. The Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines provide the best service options during extreme winter weather.

Regional Rail: SEPTA plans to resume regular weekday schedules on all Regional Rail lines on Thursday, after operating a reduced Severe Storm Schedule today. The lower-than-normal travel volume has allowed SEPTA to make progress clearing parking lots and station areas, and these efforts will continue overnight. Customers should plan for delays, and possible trip cancellations, during the Thursday morning commute. Please continue to check for updates.

City Trolleys: Operating on regular weekday schedules. Delays are likely to continue through the morning commute.

Media/Sharon Hill Lines (Routes 101/102): Operating on regular weekday schedules with delays. Crews will continue to be ready to respond to possible downed trees in overhead wires or tracks. Expect some delays Thursday morning.

Norristown High Speed Line: Operations continue with delays. Concerns include snow covering the electrified third-rail, and high accumulations could force a service suspension. Please continue to check for updates.

CCT Paratransit: Service will operate, with delays likely due to road conditions.

PATCO

Effective at midnight, PATCO will return to their normal schedule.

AMTRAK

Amtrak says due to Wednesday’s snowfall, they will continue modified service on Thursday.

SERVICE UPDATE: Due to the winter storm in the Northeast, we will continue modified service on Thurs. 3/22. Full service will be restored when weather conditions allow us to safely do so. Please continue to follow us for service updates. Details are outlined below. pic.twitter.com/7j3RqfPUOc — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 21, 2018

NJ TRANSIT

PATCO will cross honor NJ TRANSIT bus passengers until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, for service toward Lindenwold and Philadelphia.

All Access Link services are suspended statewide for Wednesday, March 21 and will resume at noon on Thursday, March 22.

All NJ TRANSIT bus service statewide, including to and from PABT, is now suspended on Wednesday, March 21 due to weather conditions.

