AVALON, N.J. (CBS) — Coastal flooding is a concern at the Jersey Shore from the latest nor’easter to batter the region.

Nor’easter Blasting Region With Heavy Snow, Ice

In Avalon, moderate coastal flooding is expected during the evening high tide which happens at 11:47 p.m. tonight.

The Townsend’s Inlet Bridge will remain closed due to the storm.

The coast could see 10- to 16-foot waves which could lead to beach erosion.

While parts of the Jersey Shore are dealing with flooding, other parts of the region is digging out from 6 to 12 inches of snow.

The storm is expected to be an all-day event and clear out late this evening.

