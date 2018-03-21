AVALON, N.J. (CBS) — Coastal flooding is a concern at the Jersey Shore from the latest nor’easter to batter the region.

In Avalon, moderate coastal flooding is expected during the evening high tide which happens at 11:47 p.m. tonight.

The Townsend’s Inlet Bridge will remain closed due to the storm.

The coast could see 10- to 16-foot waves which could lead to beach erosion.

While parts of the Jersey Shore are dealing with flooding, other parts of the region is digging out from 6 to 12 inches of snow.

The storm is expected to be an all-day event and clear out late this evening.